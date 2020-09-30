Trick-or-treating 2020: What towns in NJ are doing this year

How will Halloween unfold in New Jersey as the pandemic stretches into October?

As of late September, Gov. Phil Murphy had no specific restrictions, as of now, aside from typical social distancing protocols, including mask wearing in public.

Meanwhile, CDC guidelines for 2020 recommend against “normal” Halloween activities.

Traditional trick-or-treating from house to house, as well as “trunk-or-treating” from trunks of parked vehicles both are considered high-risk activities during the continued pandemic.

Indoor costume parties and hayrides with people not from the same household also are considered high risk by the CDC, while outdoor costume parties are considered moderate risk.

A number of communities still are considering their options for any public gatherings, to stay within social distancing guidelines and minimize any COVID exposure. A handful already have gone on-record, with parameters for safe trick or treating, so that the traditional activity won’t be another thing cancelled in 2020.

More from New Jersey 101.5: