Get a COVID-19 vaccine and get a free Trenton Thunder ticket

If you get your COVID-19 vaccine at Trenton Thunder's Arm & Hammer park this week, you will be able go to a Trenton Thunder game for free later this month.

Participants will not only be helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, but they'll get a night out too.

RWJ Barnabas Health has teamed up with the Trenton Thunder for this awesome opportunity.

How do you get your free ticket to see the Trenton Thunder? It's pretty easy.

RWJ Barnabas Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Wednesday (June 9) between 5:30 and 9:30 pm. Then return for your second dose of the vaccine on June 30, and you'll be able to stay for the game.

Register now for your appointment on Wednesday evening on their website by clicking here. When you receive your confirmation email, select "Trenton Thunder" as your preferred location.

You will schedule your second appointment during your first visit, by the way.

All participants in the June 9 vaccine clinic will be eligible to receive a FREE single ticket for the Trenton Thunder game when they return for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on June 30.

Register and learn more on the RWJ Barnabas Health website today by clicking here.