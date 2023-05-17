✈ Travel Lemming lists 150 best things to do this summer in the U.S.

✈ Three NJ attractions made the list

✈ One NJ attraction cracked the top 10 best things to do this summer

Summer is almost here! Have you thought about things to and places to go, yet?

To help you out a bit, an online travel guide, Travel Lemming has put out its list of 150 best things to do in the United States this summer, and three New Jersey attractions made the list.

One of them even cracked the top 10!

The annual project aims to help Americans discover unique and hidden gems around the country.

Before we reveal the three Jersey spots, let’s look at the two that bookended the list.

Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado (Wild Animal Sanctuary) Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado (Wild Animal Sanctuary) loading...

#1 — The Wild Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado fills the number one slot as the top spot to visit in the U.S. this summer.

The 1,214-acre wildlife is home to lions, tigers, bears, and many other species. Each of the 550-plus animals was removed from illegal inhumane captivity and other unfortunate situations, according to the article. Visitors can come and watch these creatures interact, play, and simply roam.

#150 — Mount Shasta in Mount Shasta, California occupies the final spot on the list. “Straddle the summit of one of the highest Cascade mountains, set on the outskirts of a spiritual northern California town.” Many rope teams and solo climbers attempt to climb this mountain each year which is a whopping 14,179 vertical feet into the air.

Now for New Jersey…

Mutiny BBQ (Facebook) Mutiny BBQ (Facebook) loading...

#145 — Mutiny BBQ

According to Travel Lemming, Mutiny BBQ is a must-try spot for BBQ lovers in the heart of Asbury Park.

This finger-licking restaurant has it all from savory wings to crispy fries and tender ribs. The article says the meats are cooked to absolute perfection. It’s a tiny place serving up some big flavors.

Bolero Snort Brewery (Facebook) Bolero Snort Brewery (Facebook) loading...

#142 — Bolero Snort Brewery

“Enjoy a wide variety of ice-cold beers and an equally chill atmosphere at this locals’ favorite hangout spot,” the article reads.

Nothing quenches your thirst on a super hot summer day than knocking back a cold one with friends. At Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt, you can order a pint or a flight of four beer samples to experience more of the menu.

Food is not served but you’re welcome to bring your own or have goodies delivered to the tasting room.

Upstairs, there’s a spacious seating area, picnic benches, and a few shelves with stacks of books, board games, and puzzles.

Balloons over the NJ Festival of Ballooning Balloons over the NJ Festival of Ballooning (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

#7 — New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

Travel Lemming has placed the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington in the top 10, as the 7th best attraction to visit this summer in the U.S.

The article reads the balloon festival at Solberg Airport is the “largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.”

From July 28 to 30, up to 100 colorful hot air balloons will take flight twice daily, once in the morning and once in the evening. Attendees are invited to bring a chair, sit, relax, and take in all the magic.

“We have long enjoyed providing people with a unique experience that lasts a lifetime,” said Festival Executive Producer Howard Freeman.

Balloons at the Festival of Ballooning Balloons at the Festival of Ballooning (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The 40th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning also offers rides, food vendors, and an incredible lineup of live music including KC and The Sunshine Band, Fitz and the Tantrums, Lit, and Everclear.

Travel Lemming Writer Yvette Griffith commented: “The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is definitely a unique and fun event for the whole family. See these colorful wonders up close as they take flight and grace the skies.”

For a full list of the top spots to visit this summer in the United States, visit here.

With lots of options in multiple states, there’s something that will surely tickle your fancy. And if you exhaust all 150 choices, there are plenty of hidden wonders to discover next throughout the 50 states.

