Top NJ county for Airbnb is not at the Jersey Shore
Folks in New Jersey willing to rent out their homes for a couple days or a couple weeks brought in more than $175 million in 2019 by using Airbnb, according to figures released Wednesday by the community-driven hospitality company.
During just the top five weekends for the state, Airbnb hosts earned $50.7 million, the figures show.
According to the data, the five biggest weekends included the last weekend in July, three of four weekends in August, and Labor Day Weekend, which ended Sept. 1.
Over those five weekends, New Jersey hosts welcomed more than 152,000 guests.
"We hope that these insights will help New Jersey families who are looking to open up their home as a short-term rental in identifying some of the best times of the year to do so," said Josh Meltzer, head of northeast public policy for Airbnb.
Year after year, the counties that feature New Jersey's coastline are together considered the top Airbnb destination in the Garden State. But individually, Hudson County crushes every other county in the state in terms of host income earned and guest arrivals, likely due to its proximity to New York City.
2019 Airbnb figures
- Atlantic: 90,700 guests, $12.3 million
- Bergen: 32,000 guests, $6.5 million
- Burlington: 2,100 guests, $300,000
- Camden: 7,100 guests, $900,000
- Cape May: 178,900 guests, $33.9 million
- Cumberland: 2,800 guests, $500,000
- Essex: 74,500, $8.9 million
- Gloucester: 1,900 guests, $300,000
- Hudson: 420,300 guests, $75 million
- Hunterdon: 7,700 guests, $1.3 million
- Mercer: 17,500 guests, $3.3 million
- Middlesex: 13,500 guests, $2.1 million
- Monmouth: 38,300 guests, $8.5 million
- Morris: 4,900 guests, $1.3 million
- Ocean: 53,000 guests, $11.8 million
- Passaic: 15,000 guests, $2.2 million
- Salem: 1,800 guests, $200,000
- Somerset: 2,700 guests, $600,000
- Sussex: 10,700 guests, $1.4 million
- Union: 29,300 guests, $3.5 million
- Warren: 2,400 guests, $300,000
The year 2019 marked the first full year of a new law that extended state and local occupancy taxes to short-term rentals. From October 2018 through October 2019, Airbnb collected and remitted nearly $21 million in taxes to New Jersey.
"It is very clear that tourism over the summer was not hurt at all by that," said Liz DeBold Fusco, a senior communications manager for Airbnb.
Airbnb's host community earned approximately $133 million in 2018.
