Many New Jerseyans like me love the winter weather and the sports that come with the season of snow.

Thankfully I'm still able to get my skis on and spend a couple of hours at various mountains close enough to NJ, maybe not for a day trip but certainly for a quick weekend getaway.

People will drive anywhere from two to six hours according to our listeners who joined the conversation.

Laura Corredor via Unsplash Laura Corredor via Unsplash loading...

We put the question out there about what your go-to getaway place is for the winter season.

Three of the top places are in Vermont and one place in the Poconos made the list. One of the reasons given for the choices is the manageable crowds where so many places are simply packed with kids learning and it's not as enjoyable for more advanced skiers.

So here's the listener list - happy skiing!

Stowe in Vermont

Sugarbush in Vermont

Killington in Vermont

Blue Mountain in the Poconos

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

