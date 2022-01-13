Local ski resorts a short drive from New Jersey that you can visit

Now that the snow is on the ground in many places and the cold weather is here to stay for the season, many of us will be hitting the slopes. For me, after the criteria of having a good mountain, a variety of trails, and moderate prices, I look for the COVID protocols.

The good news is you don't have to go far in New Jersey to check all these boxes. The management at Mountain Creek has really stepped up to welcome the normals back to the lift and trails. No masks, no vaccine cards, just bring your skis, your common sense, and your family.

Beyond that, here are some of the top mountains in the area which are friendly, affordable, and accessible.

Spadea's top 3 for location, price, and normal!

Mountain Creek - Vernon Township, NJ

Camelback - Tannersville, PA

Blue Mountain - Palmerton, PA

We also asked our listeners to weigh in and here were the top 3 from the audience:

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area - East Stroudsburg, PA

Ski Big Bear - Lackawaxen, PA

Mount Peter - Warwick, NY

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

