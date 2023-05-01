Toms River, NJ woman admits to stabbing ex to death, officials say

Samantha Massimino (Ocean County)

TOMS RIVER — A 36-year-old township woman faces seven years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her ex, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Samantha Massimino is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7 for the Oct. 24, 2020 incident. She pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter.

Toms River officers responded to a residence at approximately 4 a.m. and found Reinaldo Feliciano, Jr., 35, with a stab wound to his leg, according to officials.

Investigators learned that Feliciano and Massimino, who had previously been romantically involved, got into a physical altercation at the home. During the course of the argument, Massimino retrieved a knife and stabbed her ex in the leg, officials said.

Feliciano succumbed to his injuries at Community Medical Center less than an hour later.

Massimino has been housed at Ocean County Jail since her arrest.

