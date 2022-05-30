Cops: Toms River, NJ man hurt after being hit by marked police car

TOMS RIVER — A township man is in stable condition after being struck by a Toms River police vehicle on Sunday night, according to law enforcement.
The 42-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a marked police car on Fischer Boulevard near Adams Avenue around 10 p.m.
He “was wearing dark clothing, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was crossing outside the designated crosswalk at the time he was struck,” according to Ocean County Bradley Billhimer.
The man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River and then flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday.
The crash remained under investigation on Monday afternoon, according to the prosecutor's office.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
