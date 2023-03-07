Tip from former NJ police officer on getting rid of a bat

Tip from former NJ police officer on getting rid of a bat

Canva

Does anyone really like rodents in their house?

I told the story of when Ron Urban's team at Advanced Solar helped find the source of a smell in our house, a mouse that got trapped and slow-cooked in the coils of the downstairs fridge.

Then there was the rodent that got stuck in between the wall separating our garage and laundry room when we lived in Warren County. The smell lasted for at least a week.

When we moved into our Princeton home, the house had not been occupied for a bit, so it required a bit of remediation in the attic. Our friends at Master Attic got the job done.

loading...

There was no shortage of rodent invasion stories on the show Tuesday. Most revolve around bats finding their way into attics, living rooms, and bedrooms. Perhaps the best story we heard was a solution to the bat invasion.

A former New Jersey police officer and former colleague of mine when we both worked at Weichert Realtors, who now drives a truck, had some advice.

As Ken put it, he's got a "fool-proof" way of getting rid of a bat in your home. He uses a CO2 fire extinguisher and sprays the bat for a couple of seconds freezing it. Then a quick scoop and problem solved.

Nils Bouillard via Unsplash
loading...

I love simple solutions.

What's your way of getting rid of unwanted rodents in your house? Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know.

Disclaimer: it's illegal in New Jersey to kill a bat so only use this tip if you have a CO2 fire extinguisher AND if you are concerned about the safety of you and your family.

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it

St﻿acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
Filed Under: bats
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM