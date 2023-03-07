Tip from former NJ police officer on getting rid of a bat

Does anyone really like rodents in their house?

I told the story of when Ron Urban's team at Advanced Solar helped find the source of a smell in our house, a mouse that got trapped and slow-cooked in the coils of the downstairs fridge.

Then there was the rodent that got stuck in between the wall separating our garage and laundry room when we lived in Warren County. The smell lasted for at least a week.

When we moved into our Princeton home, the house had not been occupied for a bit, so it required a bit of remediation in the attic. Our friends at Master Attic got the job done.

There was no shortage of rodent invasion stories on the show Tuesday. Most revolve around bats finding their way into attics, living rooms, and bedrooms. Perhaps the best story we heard was a solution to the bat invasion.

A former New Jersey police officer and former colleague of mine when we both worked at Weichert Realtors, who now drives a truck, had some advice.

As Ken put it, he's got a "fool-proof" way of getting rid of a bat in your home. He uses a CO2 fire extinguisher and sprays the bat for a couple of seconds freezing it. Then a quick scoop and problem solved.

I love simple solutions.

What's your way of getting rid of unwanted rodents in your house? Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know.

Disclaimer: it's illegal in New Jersey to kill a bat so only use this tip if you have a CO2 fire extinguisher AND if you are concerned about the safety of you and your family.

