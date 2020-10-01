No masks, no distance, no COVID. That’s the situation in high schools across Sweden. That’s also the situation among supporters at rallies for President Donald Trump across the nation. Interestingly enough, that’s also the situation at protests and riots in the US, many which have been supported by the same corrupt politicians who support locking down the rest of us.

The bottom line is that we now know lockdowns are dangerous and deadly. The virus ran its course in places that did not crush the economic and civil liberties of its people. Sweden stood apart from the rest of the panicked leaders across the globe. Standing up for common sense, science and yes, individual freedom. It’s unconscionable that we have a governor in New Jersey who is using the positive test results, known to be inaccurate, to further damage our kids and families.

In other parts of the US, states lead by responsible adults are waking up from the COVID-coma and recognizing that the lockdowns are more damaging than the virus. Tennessee is the latest state to join in the lifting of restrictions on business.

Life is nearly back to normal in Tennessee, South Dakota and Florida. More states will be following soon. Same thing in Europe as some countries are looking at Sweden and realizing that they got it right. Is the science different in New Jersey? NO. Has the science changed over the past couple of months? NO. The bottom line is that irresponsible and corrupt leaders like Murphy used a virus to implement a lockdown that A. did nothing to defeat the virus and B. actually caused more harm than it prevented. See: NJ Nursing home deaths.

The good news is we have concrete examples to show how freedom works, even during a pandemic. Hopefully the voters in New Jersey will throw Gov. Phil Murphy out and send him back to New England in November 2021. Hopefully those of us who know that the pandemic was never as bad as they wanted us to believe will stay and vote with ballots instead of with our feet.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.