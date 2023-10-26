Time for electric vehicle owners to pay their fair share in NJ (Opinion)

Electric vehicles are all the rage, at least if you listen to the corporate media and the left-leaning politicos.

For most people, it sounds like a nice idea but given the cost, not very practical.

Additionally, we don't have a power grid that can accommodate a surge in EV sales, even if the public demand was on the rise, how do you charge all those vehicles?

We know now that rates will rise and the likelihood of brownouts and blackouts will rise along with the cost. Gov. Murphy is fond of saying he wants to make New Jersey the "California of the East Coast."

Buckle up, because California is seeing a surge in illegal migration, crime and unreliable energy delivery.

The reality is that the energy plan pushed by the radical environmentalists in the Trenton administration ignores the practical needs of delivering electricity and sets goals that cannot be achieved with current technology.

The push is based on politics, not technology.

I'm no expert, but I can read.

That means if it's obvious to me and everyone paying attention that wind and solar are not the solution and will make things worse. The governor knows it, too.

The simple explanation is he doesn't care.

So many politicians push an agenda that will make life harder for average people and then they move on to the next race or retire behind the walls of their fancy villa. If the government insists on pushing impractical and burdensome policies, then let's at least have everyone pay their fair share.

EVs get tax rebates and don't participate in adding to the poll of money to repair roads and pay for emergency services.

I propose a $1,000 registration fee that will be used to equip local fire departments with the equipment they need to fight EV fires and cover the added cost of the massive amount of water used to put out an EV fire.

The surcharge should also be used to create a rebate for those of us driving gas cars to offset the higher rates coming from the added drain to the grid.

