Tilton Fitness auctioning off equipment

If you’re a home gym warrior, you may be able to augment your equipment with news that Tilton Fitness locations will be auctioning off their gear.

Tilton Fitness had announced over the summer that it would be forced to close all of its New Jersey locations because of the restrictions put in place because of the pandemic. Tilton Fitness had locations in Brick, Edgewater, Galloway, Hazlet, Jackson, Egg Harbor, and Northfield. At the time, their CEO, Sam Young, told patrons in a letter that they would be closing all locations because, “Unfortunately, like other fitness centers across the country, our facilities have been hit hard by the mandatory closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing us to make this difficult decision.”

Gyms throughout the state were forced to close in March; 24 Hour Fitness also declared bankruptcy and closed its New Jersey locations.

As the Press of Atlantic City reports, the liquidation is being handled by Auction Advisors. Some equipment from some of the locations has already been sold, but all of the items from the Egg Harbor location will be available for bids through Nov. 10. Some of the cardio equipment available include treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent upright and spinning bikes, rowers, stairmasters, cross trainers, laterals, and Jacobs Ladder.

Also up for auction are plate loaded Machines, dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and bumper plates. For boxing, gloves, speed and heavy Bags, and striking machines.

Non-exercise items for sale include pool equipment, POS systems, a freezer, an ice machine, illy cold brew machine, juice bar equipment and supplies. The auction runs through 4 PM Nov. 10.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.