TikTok challenge leads to vandalism at Haledon, NJ, school

Amidst a national a warning about the latest TikTok challenge, a New Jersey schools says the stunt hasled to hundreds of dollars of damage.

It's called "Devious Licks," and the goal is to vandalize or steal something from a school.

In Haledon, the boys bathroom was vandalized in the K-8 school with $400 in damage done to the plumbing. Superintendent Christopher Wacha told NorthJersey.com he thinks it was due to a "Devious Licks" stunt.

School officials are looking for who did it, but admit it will be hard to find them. They are considering new surveillance measures to make sure it doesn't happen again.

This latest TikTok trend apparently started when a user posted his theft of disposable masks. However, like many of these so-called challenges, it escalated.

Dozens of videos were posted to the website showing middle school, high school and college students swiping hand sanitizer stations, stealing urinals, smashing floor tiles or even stealing computer equipment.

School districts nationwide have been warning students not to follow this trend.

TikTok has also moved to squash this latest trend. If you search "devious licks" on their app, or website, you get a message inviting you to review their community guidelines.

