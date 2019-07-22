Thunderstorm brings down crane onto New Brunswick roof

NEW BRUNSWICK — A strong wind gust during a thunderstorm toppled a crane onto the home of seven Rutgers students on Sunday night.

Witnesses told CBS New York the crane was at a construction site on Hamilton Street, off Easton Avenue, and the winds brought it down onto the roof of a home around 7:30 p.m., but none of the seven women were home at the time.

One of the residents, Heather Harris, told NBC 4 New York she was stuck at a park when the rain started and said her car was parked behind the house.

A piece of the crane fell onto a small apartment building a block away on Condict Street, according to a report by New Brunswick Today.

New Brunswick police and a representative for the city did not immediately return messages.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: