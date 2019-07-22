Thunderstorm brings down crane onto New Brunswick roof
NEW BRUNSWICK — A strong wind gust during a thunderstorm toppled a crane onto the home of seven Rutgers students on Sunday night.
Witnesses told CBS New York the crane was at a construction site on Hamilton Street, off Easton Avenue, and the winds brought it down onto the roof of a home around 7:30 p.m., but none of the seven women were home at the time.
One of the residents, Heather Harris, told NBC 4 New York she was stuck at a park when the rain started and said her car was parked behind the house.
A piece of the crane fell onto a small apartment building a block away on Condict Street, according to a report by New Brunswick Today.
New Brunswick police and a representative for the city did not immediately return messages.
