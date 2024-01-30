This was named the best ramen in NJ

New Jersey loves its noodles and not just the Italian kind. The ramen phenomenon is alive and well in New Jersey. A foodie website called Toast named its best ramen restaurants in the U.S. and there’s a New Jersey joint on the list.

Tsujita in Fort Lee was named tops in New Jersey.

Tsujita is a popular Japanese restaurant known for its ramen, specifically Tsukemen, a style of ramen where the noodles and broth are served separately for dipping. The Tsujita brand has gained international acclaim for its dedication to authenticity and high-quality ingredients.

Here are some key points about Tsujita:

Tsujita originated in Tokyo, Japan, and has expanded its presence globally. The restaurant has several locations in Japan and has ventured into international markets, including the United States, with the first location being in Los Angeles, then the Fort Lee one.

The signature dish at Tsujita is Tsukemen, a type of ramen where the thick, chewy noodles are served separately from the concentrated broth. Diners dip the noodles into the broth before eating. The broth is typically rich and flavorful, often made with pork or other ingredients.

In addition to its signature Tsukemen, Tsujita typically offers a variety of ramen options, including different broths and toppings. The menu may also feature other Japanese dishes and appetizers.

The restaurant aims to provide an authentic ramen experience, paying attention to details such as the preparation of the noodles, the richness of the broth, and the overall presentation of the dish.

