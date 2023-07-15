This old school deli is being called the best in New Jersey

There's nothing quite like a good old-school deli, and if there's one thing Jersey gets picky about it's a deli.

It's all about fresh sliced meat, fresh bread, homemade soups, of course, tasty salads like potato salad, chicken salad, and pasta salad.

You can't go too far down any road in Jersey, especially Ocean County, without running into a deli.

There's Luigis in Toms River, Inlet Deli in LBI, Ryan's in Seaside Heights, and Wavershak's just to name a few.

Ryan's is my personal favorite especially if you want a pretty good pork roll egg and cheese for breakfast, but all of those places are great.

However, none of them are being called Jersey's best old-school deli.

It's a place known for its massive sandwiches, homemade matzo ball soup, and smoked sliced meats.

What Is New Jersey's Best Old-School Deli?

It's been open since 1962, and although it was closed for a while thanks to Covid, Jersey's best old-school deli is back and better than ever.

A few things that make it worth a trip have to be the massive sandwiches that I've mentioned, I mean check this out..

That's a lot of meat!

It's also known for the free pickles that you get when you stop in for lunch, and by the way you can only do lunch here.

This place is only open from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM during the week and on Saturdays, they're closed on Sunday.

According to Only In Your State, the best old-school deli in all of New Jersey is Hobby's Deli in Newark.

You'll feel transported back to a simpler time when you swing in for some soup and a sandwich for lunch.

Located at 32 Branford Place in Newark, this place is sure to please.