Grab your ice cream & a book at this beloved shop in South Jersey

It's summertime here in South Jersey, so you know what that means! We all SCREAM for ice cream! 🗣️🍦

Not only do we all love enjoying the best and coldest tasty treat of the summer, but it's never a bad deal when you get to indulge in deliciousness all while your children are entertained.

That's what you get when you bring the family to Serene Custard and Golf on West Boulevard in Vineland. Not only can you enjoy the delicious homemade ice cream, but your kids can also try their hand at a round of mini golf, too. I'm not a parent, but I personally think this was a BRILLIANT business strategy on their part. Think about it... A kid can't cry at losing a game of mini golf if they're getting ice cream afterwards. GENIUS!

Get our free mobile app

If you take a look at their Facebook page, there's ALWAYS something going on at Serene. Whether your kid wants to meet their favorite Disney princess or dog-lovers want to take their fur babies on an excursion, Serene Custard and Golf seems to have some sort of event happening every weekend that the whole family can enjoy.

Parents will be especially excited for their newest addition: the free library. You & your kids will soon be able to take a book and read while enjoying their ice cream. You've heard of the "free library system" in places like Brigantine and Mays Landing, right? Well, soon Serene Custard will be offering what looks to be quite the selection of books for the kids to choose from.

They haven't yet announced on social media when the free library will be up and running, but from the looks of things, the wait won't be too long now.

Check them out on Facebook HERE.

Source: Facebook

26 Google Street View Images That Show Just How Much South Jersey Has Changed We've seen a lot of change in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years -- but given how busy many of us are, perhaps we forget how things used to be. Thanks to Google Street View, we can go back in time...

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer.