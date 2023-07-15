This Shore restaurant is a MUST try in New Jersey

There is one place that you must try in New Jersey, according to lovefood.com.

A national article showing each states bucket-list restaurant and this is New Jersey's one restaurant you must try.

We all love food. We all love a night out for dinner or late lunch. I'm lucky enough to have been to this restaurant in New Jersey and it was delicious.

Where is the one restaurant in New Jersey that you have to try?

It's Dock's Oyster House located at 2405 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City.

How did Dock's Oyster House start? Here's part of the story from their website:

In 1897, Harry "call me Dock" Dougherty believed there was a great opportunity in Atlantic City to open a restaurant that would serve the finest seafood available in a clean, comfortable and friendly atmosphere. And so he opened Dock's Oyster House, with 60 seats, no liquor license and very high standards. Dock's quickly became a favorite of locals and tourists alike...

Wow, since 1897 and it's still "cooking" today and it's better than ever. Dock's Oyster House is still a restaurant in Atlantic City that needs reservations. They also have on-line booking.

From Docks Oyster House Facebook page:

If you check out the menu, you will see right away it's the most delicious seafood and the freshest you can find. I had the fantastic seared scallops.

They were mouth-watering. My favorite seafood is scallops and believe you me, I know a great scallop.

7 Jersey Shore Restaurants That Could Be New Jersey's Most Famous