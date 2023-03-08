This NJ small town was named the ‘most charming’ in the state

The one thing we love about the Garden State is how diverse it is. From the mountains to the shore, we get to all four seasons to enjoy, and the food is worth traveling for.

Part of the diversity is the small towns, downtowns, and main streets some of our beautiful towns have.

There are all different kinds of shops, restaurants, and events that take place that make these areas of the state entertaining and make you want more.

These New Jersey small towns have a lot of history too.

There are many lists out there to identify the top-rated small towns for you to visit in New Jersey, but HGTV just named the most charming small town in the state and they are not wrong.

Before we get to that, let’s look at some of the surrounding states’ most charming small towns according to this list:

Skaneateles, New York

Yes, there is more to New York than the city and Niagara Falls. Skaneateles is a very small town in Onondaga County, aka, it’s up near Syracuse. According to HGTV, they have live performances at the gazebo on Skaneateles Lake, farm-to-table restaurants, tour boat cruises and racetrack, and beautiful waterfalls.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania

You don’t have to know anything about this small town except that the famous Fred Rogers is from here. Who is Fred Rogers? Does Mister Roger’s Neighborhood ring a bell? But there is so much more to this small town. Like, they are most likely Steelers fans as it’s up near Pittsburgh and it's home to Saint Vincent College. Smithsonian Magazine named Latrobe one of the 20 best small towns to visit in 2018. It’s also the original home of Rolling Rock beer and the birthplace of the banana split.

New Castle, Delaware

Delaware is full of small towns and New Castle is actually easy for Jerseyans to go and visit as it’s very close to the NJ border. If you’re into a colonial feel, New Castle has cobblestone streets and great tours of historic homes and churches. You can also walk along the Delaware River in Battery Park.

Cumberland, Maryland

Known as the “Gateway to the West”, Cumberland draws people that are looking for bike trails and scenic drives. They are home to two famous bike trails, C&O Canal Towpath, and Great Allegheny Passage. They also have great art shops if you’re into that as well. Cumberland sits on the borders of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Essex, Connecticut

Essex sits along the Connecticut River and is a beautiful historic seaport town. There’s plenty of shopping to do down Main Street don’t forget to visit the River Museum.

Now getting to New Jersey’s most charming small town!

If you guessed

Princeton

Red Bank

Clinton

Allentown

As great as these towns are and I definitely recommend checking them out if you haven’t, HGTV has named Lambertville the go-to in the state.

I didn’t know that Lambertville is named “the antique capital of New Jersey”, but it makes total sense. Lambertville is home to so many shops and galleries of talented artists and crafters. You can shop antiques at the Antiques Center at the People’s Store, but also other shops that live along Bridge St., Main St., and Union St.

There are Zagat-rated restaurants you need to visit and there are plenty of places to stay like the River House at Odette’s or the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn.

This small town not only sits on the Delaware River but is connected to New Hope, PA by a bridge you can either drive or walk over.

So if Lambertville is not on your list of towns to see, put it at the top!

