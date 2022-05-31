This NJ man makes Memorial Day mean something

While we only celebrate Memorial Day once a year here in America, some NJ locals spend each day celebrating.

Ron Errickson Jr. has dedicated a vast majority of his free time to cleaning up war veterans' cemeteries as a sign of respect.

He began cleaning up cemeteries after learning that there were many located in New Jersey that were unkept and not in good condition. He saw this as extremely disrespectful to the war victims who were buried in these areas and began restoring and caring for them.

Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr loading...

Errickson has spent a decent amount of time at Pine Brook Cemetery in Tinton Falls, which after almost 200 years of existence, has become in need of a clean-up.

Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr loading...

Many of the people buried there are Black soldiers whom he believes are being dishonored in the cemetery due to its condition. The stones are almost unreadable and many of the plots are unfinished and unmarked.

Errickson lives far from the cemetery but still makes a point to head there on the weekends when he isn’t working either of his two jobs. He explained how the cemetery has been unkempt for almost 15 years, and that he has also asked others to volunteer and help him make it reflect the beautiful lives that were lived by the people interred there.

Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr loading...

He is passionate about war veterans getting the memorials that they deserve and will continue cleaning up cemeteries until they receive adequate maintenance. He believes that neglected cemeteries are a national crisis and that there are hundreds that aren’t receiving proper cleaning or attention.

Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr Photo provided by Ron Errickson Jr loading...

Errickson is a stand-up citizen and a remarkable NJ leader.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.