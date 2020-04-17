A family in Fairlawn, NJ is looking for anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and has B+ blood type to donate blood. Patients around the world are being treated with blood plasma from recovered patients to lessen the severity and length of COVID-19. Significant progress has been made in many patients receiving this type of treatment. If you click on Geraldine Genuino's Facebook page you can make contact to help her dad Gerry. It's an easy thing to do and you would be doing an amazing good deed to help this family.

