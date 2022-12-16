This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list

Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking.

The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at $10.25, the lowest rate they could find. The study doesn’t consider how hard it is to find parking, but anyone who has hunted Jersey City’s narrow streets knows that just finding a spot is a chore.

The most expensive parking in the country was found in New York City, with the cheapest three hour rate of $21; second was Boston at $18, followed by Denver ($16), Philadelphia and El Paso, TX ($15).

At the other end of the spectrum is Cleveland, OH with three hours of parking as low as $1.50! Other cheap cities are Dallas and Indianapolis ($2.00); Memphis, TN and Richmond, VA came in at $2.50.

The methodology from Zutobi:

We started by taking a list of World Population Review’s Largest Cities in the US. After collecting a list of cities, we used SpotHero to find parking for each city, removing any cities that didn’t have parking data available. Using the website filters, we were able to find the cheapest parking listed. Using the generic time frame of 8.30 am to 11.30 am, we were able to find parking prices.

In a different part of the study, Newark came in 7th for most number of EV charging parking lots.

