This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream.

I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.

I was in the mood for something chocolate but when I got there I was so overwhelmed by the choices.

Jordan Jansson Photo Jordan Jansson Photo loading...

The one that really caught my eye was the Graham Central Station, which was Graham flavored ice cream with graham crackers and chocolate-covered candy pieces. I also considered the Cappuccino Crunch, which is cappuccino ice cream with chocolate-covered espresso beans.

Jordan Jansson Photo Jordan Jansson Photo loading...

But to be honest, I’m a sucker for just some good pure chocolate and that’s what I got. I was not disappointed, this may have been some of the best chocolate ice cream I’ve ever had. Their shakes also looked incredible.

Jordan Jansson Photo Jordan Jansson Photo loading...

You can go try it for yourself, Applegate Farms is located at 616 Grove Street in Montclair, New Jersey.

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: