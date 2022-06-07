This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey
So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream.
I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
I was in the mood for something chocolate but when I got there I was so overwhelmed by the choices.
The one that really caught my eye was the Graham Central Station, which was Graham flavored ice cream with graham crackers and chocolate-covered candy pieces. I also considered the Cappuccino Crunch, which is cappuccino ice cream with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
But to be honest, I’m a sucker for just some good pure chocolate and that’s what I got. I was not disappointed, this may have been some of the best chocolate ice cream I’ve ever had. Their shakes also looked incredible.
You can go try it for yourself, Applegate Farms is located at 616 Grove Street in Montclair, New Jersey.