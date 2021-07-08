Information related to more than 6 million traffic stops in New Jersey is now available in a variety of visual and interactive displays, and lets users break down incidents by race and other measures.

The New Jersey State Police Traffic Dashboard enables the public to view detailed information on stops conducted by the NJSP over a period of 11 years ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the launch of the dashboard on Thursday. It's considered to be one of the most comprehensive statewide databases in the country for traffic stop information.

The dataset illustrates trends about, for example, the reasons a state trooper stopped a motor vehicle, and the actions, if any, taken by the trooper after the motor vehicle stop.

“The New Jersey State Police Traffic Stop Dashboard is another powerful tool to promote transparency and accountability in policing in New Jersey,” Grewal said. “It presents more than a decade of data in a format that will facilitate analysis and encourage public dialogue about this critical area of policing."

By statute, the Attorney General's Office is required to periodically publish data about NJSP motor vehicle stops. After publishing reports for over a decade, the Office decided to create the dashboard.

"The Dashboard will be a window through which the public can view the data that we utilize to enhance and improve our training for both enlisted members and for recruits in training, and we welcome the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about how we conduct traffic stops," said Colonel Patrick Callahan, NJSP Superintendent.

The Dashboard continues to be a work in progress, Grewal's office said. Users can fill out a survey at this link to offer feedback on the site.

