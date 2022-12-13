With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind.

New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.

Officials in New York City have urged residents to resume wearing a mask indoors as cases spike in the five boroughs.

Murphy was asked about the possibility of a return to masking in New Jersey at an unrelated event on Monday.

The governor urged people to "use their common sense" and make sure they are fully vaccinated and boosted.

"Do the basic stuff," Murphy said, "Get vaccinated. Get Boosted. If you are not feeling well - certainly if you test positive - take yourself off the field."

As for a renewed mask mandate, he admitted there is little public sentiment to tolerate it. "We don't want to mandate things we can't enforce," Murphy said, "I don't think the market is going to bear that."

When giving his final COVID-19 briefing in March, Murphy signed an executive order lifting the public health emergency and ending COVID mandates in New Jersey. "The time has come to move toward normalcy," Murphy said at the time.

The New Jersey Department of Health has continued to monitor COVID activity in New Jersey and is tracking at least 15 variants of the original virus. In addition to the new cases reported on Monday, the state also confirmed another 10-deaths blamed on COVID.

