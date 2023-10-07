This amazing town has been named the most underrated In New Jersey

There are so many amazing towns scattered all over New Jersey, and it's hard to give all of them the attention they deserve. One website has determined that one of those great towns is the most underrated in the state.

Oftentimes, an underrated town in New Jersey winds up being a sleepy little Jersey Shore town that most people outside locals haven't discovered yet, but that's not the case in this instance.

Even though there are plenty of shore towns that would fit the bill, Today's Homeowner chose a historic inland town as the most underrated in New Jersey.

This time around Morris County's Morristown is being called the most underrated town in the Garden State. It's an awesome town for sure, and one that should definitely be appreciated.

The article reminds us of all the really awesome things about Morristown, and some of the places you'll definitely want to check out if you haven't already. Great places like Fort Nonsens and Ford Mansion just to name a couple.

And here's another Morristown highlight. It has been named one of the "Dozen Distinctive Destinations" by The National Trust For Historic Preservation.

The town also has some amazing shopping destinations and some really fantastic restaurants, so there's plenty to do, eat, and enjoy no matter what you like.

So, congratulations to the most underrated town in all of New Jersey. Morristown is an awesome town.

You can get more info on what's doing on in Morristown at the town's website.

