Thinking about an electric car? Here’s why NOW is the time in NJ (Opinion)

For a few years now, I’ve been saying that electric vehicles are overrated in terms of their environmental benefits.

For a zillion reasons that I won’t get into here, you’re not saving the environment as much as you think when you buy an electric vehicle.

However, you are saving yourself money. If you’ve been wanting to purchase an electric car, now could not be a better time to do so.

New Jersey has just announced that it will be offering up to $4,000 to those who purchase or lease electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. But wait — there’s more. They’ll even throw in $250 for the at home installation.

This incentive has been named “Charge up New Jersey” by Gov. Murphy and is dealing out this money in order for the state to become more eco-friendly. The payments differ depending on the price of the electric car being purchased and are in an effort to lower Jersey's greenhouse gas emissions.

Over 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Jersey are due to gas-run vehicles, which is an absurd number. The state has serious plans to bring this percentage to zero by 2050.

While this may be a long shot, the offer is pretty enticing. People have their reasons for not driving an electric vehicle, but “Charge up New Jersey” hopes to convince drivers otherwise. While I think there are so many better things to spend our tax dollars on, the state has allocated over $35 million towards Charge Up and other amounts are allocated for the installation of charging station units, in both houses and apartment buildings.

Imagine moving into an apartment building with already installed chargers. That would sure convince me to go electric, especially in a bustling city or even to avoid rush hour gas surges. If you’ve been feeling uneasy or uncertain about an electric car this may be the time to take the plunge and take a chance.

They’re spending your money anyway, so you might as well take advantage of it.

And save a ton of money on gas, too.

