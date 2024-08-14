These three NJ cities rank high for a healthy, active retirement

If you’re brave enough to remain in New Jersey when you retire and not run off to more affordable places like Tennessee, it would be nice to make the most of those golden years.

We celebrated my father’s retirement with a family trip to Hawaii this summer and my dad is staying put here in the Garden State. He’s a pretty healthy guy and he lives for yard work, so that will help him stay active.

Experts say however you get your exercise, staying fit is important in retirement for several reasons. Of course it’s good for your overall health, but staying physically active improves your mood and is good for cognitive health as you age.

MarketBeat.com commissioned a survey of 3,000 respondents across America to determine where the most active retirees live. While we didn’t make it in the Top 10, several New Jersey towns landed in the top half of the overall list.

Red Bank was described in the study as a lively town known for its thriving arts scene and scenic charm. Retirees can enjoy walks along the Navesink River, explore nearby parks and trails, and participate in local festivals and events.

Hey, if you need weight loss inspiration in retirement you might just run into New Jersey film director Kevin Smith in town who famously lost 100 pounds and became a vegan.

Cape May is not only scenic with gorgeous Victorian homes, it boasts one of the nation’s more active and healthy retirement populations.

Market Beat says retirees can enjoy peaceful walks along the shoreline, discover local parks and trails, and take part in community festivals.

If you want to spend your golden years in the New Jersey town that’s healthiest for retirees, look no further than Madison. It’s described as offering a vibrant lifestyle with a lively art scene, historical architecture, and a very walkable downtown with plenty of lush parks.

Now if you must move away, here’s the Top 10 most active cities in the nation for retirees. But I warn you, you’ll miss our pizza and bagels.

Oh wait, we’re supposed to be thinking healthy here... oops!

🔟 Vero Beach, Florida

9️⃣ Santa Barbara, California

8️⃣ Los Angeles, California

7️⃣ Gatlinburg, Tennessee

6️⃣ Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

5️⃣ Naples, Florida

4️⃣ Punta Gorda, Florida

3️⃣ Kapaʻa, Hawaii

2️⃣ Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1️⃣ Lihue, Hawaii

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

