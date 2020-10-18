These NJ mall Santas will be behind plexiglass or Zooming in 2020

Visits with Santa at some New Jersey malls are going to look different this year, as a Pennsylvania-based company has announced touch-less plans for its properties during the 2020 holiday season.

Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall and Cumberland Mall in Vineland are all owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), which has confirmed Santa will be arriving at its malls on Nov. 6 with socially distant, in-person and virtual options amid the pandemic.

"This year, for the safety of visitors and himself, Santa will be stationed behind a plexiglass protection shield with a bench in front for visitors to sit," according to a press release from PREIT, which has a total of 19 properties listed on its website.

For pictures, guests and Santa are "permitted to remove their masks for a quick snap," the same release said.

A virtual experience will also be offered by the mall properties, too, by reservation, for a 5-minute one-on-one Zoom call with Santa and a "recording of the conversation" as a souvenir.

Although visits with Santa are free, reservations still are required.

Photo packages start at $19.99 at all three South Jersey malls run by the company.

Amid added precautions, the malls still are offering pet family photos with Santa every Monday from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14, also by reservation only.

As of Sunday, none of the NJ malls operated by Simon had posted plans for 2020 visits with Santa amid COVID-19.

