Not only is there going to be a big toy shortage this Christmas shopping season but now the reality of big price hike is going to crush parents as well.

I recently wrote about the toy shortage and it’s no joke. Labor problems and shipping problems galore. Just one brief example? Those shipping containers you’ll see at the docks in Newark, you know, those huge metal ones that come in by freighter ships, used to cost $3,200 last year. Now they’re costing companies $22,000.

So it’s not only that the supply is being affected and you are going to see empty shelf space where many of the most popular items kids want most of this Christmas season should be. It’s also being announced by companies like Hasbro and Mattel that there are big price hikes coming for parents.

And if you’re thinking this is just some gimmick the companies are floating to induce parents into a panic to go out and buy early, think again. The following is a statement from Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner.

“We successfully established price increases that go into effect during the third quarter and provide an offset to the rising input and freight costs in the business.”

That wasn’t made through some p.r. firm just to sway parents to action. It was actually included in the company’s latest quarterly earnings call.

So with prices soon to go up on some of the most popular toys, parents might want to get a jump right now on their Christmas shopping.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.