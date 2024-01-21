These dog owners are the least trusted in New Jersey, study says

We in the Garden State aren’t necessarily known for our trustworthiness. Can anyone blame us? We’ve been hardened by years of having to deal with Trenton politicians.

It turns out our lack of trust extends to pet owners, specifically when it comes to dog breeds.

Bisnar Chase, a law firm that specializes in personal injuries, conducted a study to find which dog breed owners are the least trusted across America based on personal encounters and perception of aggression.

After surveying 3,000 respondents, it was concluded that these are the least trustworthy dog breed owners in New Jersey.

The third least trusted:

German shepherd owners

While this may be surprising considering the use of German shepherds in police and other service work, according to the study,

the breed’s strong protective instincts can be misinterpreted as aggression, highlighting the need for thorough training and socialization.

Taking second place:

Owners of wolf-hybrids

These canine owners face skepticism due to the unpredictable nature often associated with these animals. The debate continues about whether their wild instincts can be entirely domesticated.

As for the least trusted dog owners in the Garden State?

Pit bull owners

While plenty of pit bull owners will tell you “it’s not the breed, it’s the pet owner,” public perception says otherwise due to the high amount of news stories about attacks involving pit bulls.

Last year alone: a pit bull attacked a toddler, ripping off a piece of the child’s cheek, and another one attacked a Yorkshire terrier, leaving it bloodied and with liver damage.

The study notes,

Many pit bulls are overbred, abused, and mistreated, and many don’t enjoy the life of an expensive purebred canine and are used for fighting.

Apologies to pit bull owners, but the rest of the state finds you a little sus.

Can you guess which dog breed is the smartest? Keep reading to find out.

