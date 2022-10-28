These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit

These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit

Bill Doyle, Townsquare Media

It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden.

With so many to choose from, Trip Advisor has put a list of some of the top historical sites to visit in the Garden State.

Here are the top 5.

(Battleship New Jersey via Instagram)
loading...

Battleship New Jersey

https://www.battleshipnewjersey.org/

62 Battleship Place, Camden, NJ
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In World War II, the Battleship New Jersey led the Pacific Fleet and fought in the two largest naval battles in history. The ship was reactivated to fight again in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Tours of the Battleship New Jersey are interactive and guests can navigate the ships. There are several events held on the Battleship too.

The mission has always been to restore, preserve and exhibit the continuing history of the ship and those who worked and served on her, according to the website.

 

Supermoon from Hamilton Park in Weehawkin (Credit: Flavia Correia via Twitter)
loading...

Hamilton Park

https://www.visithudson.org/things-to-do/attractions/hamilton-park/

Boulevard East, Hudson Pl., Weehawken, NJ

Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the park where in 1804, Aaron Burr killed Alexander Hamilton, not to mention guests will get a breathtaking view of the Manhattan skyline.

Hamilton Park is located beside the grounds where the legendary duel between Hamilton and Burr took place. Inside the park is a rock which, according to legend, is where Hamilton laid his head after being shot.

Just beside the rock is a monument featuring the bronze bust of Hamilton.
It’s a perfect photo-op day to stand on historic grounds while taking in the spectacular views.

 

Google Maps
loading...

Newark Museum of Art

https://newarkmuseumart.org/

49 Washington St, Newark, NJ 07102

Open Thurs-Sun only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is New Jersey’s largest museum. Guests can take an inspirational tour through 80 galleries of world-class collections, travel the stars in the Planetarium, and enjoy the beautiful sculpture garden.

Such collections currently shown include Animal Kingdom through May 2024 and Unexpected Color: A Journey Through Glass through Dec. 2024.

 

Morristown National Historic Park (Photo Credit: National Park Service)
loading...

Morristown National Historical Park, Washington Headquarters and Museum

https://www.nps.gov/morr/planyourvisit/index.htm

Jockey Hollow Visitor Center, 586 Tempe Wick Road, Morristown

Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morristown National Historical Park is the site of the 1779-1780 winter encampment of the Continental Army under General George Washington.

There are opportunities for everyone to enjoy at this historical park, whether it’s a hike in the woods or a guided program with a ranger.

“The Morristown experience is fundamental to both American history and remains a source of inspiration for Americans and the world,” according to the website.

The Morristown National Historical Park is free of charge.

 

Thomas Edison National Historical Park (Photo Credit: National Park Service)
loading...

Thomas Edison National Historical Park

https://www.nps.gov/edis/index.htm

211 Main Street
West Orange, NJ 07052

Open Thurs-Sun only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come visit Thomas Edison’s home and laboratory at a time when machines were run by belts and pulleys. Discover where America’s greatest inventor changed the course of history forever.

The Thomas Edison NHP entrance fee is $15 for anyone 16 and older. This allows you to visit Edison’s laboratory buildings and grounds.

The Laboratory Complex Audio Tour is $5. This permits the use of audio tour equipment for the day’s visit. The standard tour is available in English, German, Spanish, and Japanese.

Take a step back in time and enjoy all the history New Jersey has to offer.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM