These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit

It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden.

With so many to choose from, Trip Advisor has put a list of some of the top historical sites to visit in the Garden State.

Here are the top 5.

Battleship New Jersey (Battleship New Jersey via Instagram)

Battleship New Jersey

https://www.battleshipnewjersey.org/

62 Battleship Place, Camden, NJ

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In World War II, the Battleship New Jersey led the Pacific Fleet and fought in the two largest naval battles in history. The ship was reactivated to fight again in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Tours of the Battleship New Jersey are interactive and guests can navigate the ships. There are several events held on the Battleship too.

The mission has always been to restore, preserve and exhibit the continuing history of the ship and those who worked and served on her, according to the website.

Supermoon from Hamilton Park in Weehawkin (Credit: Flavia Correia via Twitter)

Hamilton Park

https://www.visithudson.org/things-to-do/attractions/hamilton-park/

Boulevard East, Hudson Pl., Weehawken, NJ

Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the park where in 1804, Aaron Burr killed Alexander Hamilton, not to mention guests will get a breathtaking view of the Manhattan skyline.

Hamilton Park is located beside the grounds where the legendary duel between Hamilton and Burr took place. Inside the park is a rock which, according to legend, is where Hamilton laid his head after being shot.

Just beside the rock is a monument featuring the bronze bust of Hamilton.

It’s a perfect photo-op day to stand on historic grounds while taking in the spectacular views.

Google Maps

Newark Museum of Art

https://newarkmuseumart.org/

49 Washington St, Newark, NJ 07102

Open Thurs-Sun only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is New Jersey’s largest museum. Guests can take an inspirational tour through 80 galleries of world-class collections, travel the stars in the Planetarium, and enjoy the beautiful sculpture garden.

Such collections currently shown include Animal Kingdom through May 2024 and Unexpected Color: A Journey Through Glass through Dec. 2024.

Morristown National Historic Park (Photo Credit: National Park Service)

Morristown National Historical Park, Washington Headquarters and Museum

https://www.nps.gov/morr/planyourvisit/index.htm

Jockey Hollow Visitor Center, 586 Tempe Wick Road, Morristown

Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morristown National Historical Park is the site of the 1779-1780 winter encampment of the Continental Army under General George Washington.

There are opportunities for everyone to enjoy at this historical park, whether it’s a hike in the woods or a guided program with a ranger.

“The Morristown experience is fundamental to both American history and remains a source of inspiration for Americans and the world,” according to the website.

The Morristown National Historical Park is free of charge.

Thomas Edison National Historical Park (Photo Credit: National Park Service)

Thomas Edison National Historical Park

https://www.nps.gov/edis/index.htm

211 Main Street

West Orange, NJ 07052

Open Thurs-Sun only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come visit Thomas Edison’s home and laboratory at a time when machines were run by belts and pulleys. Discover where America’s greatest inventor changed the course of history forever.

The Thomas Edison NHP entrance fee is $15 for anyone 16 and older. This allows you to visit Edison’s laboratory buildings and grounds.

The Laboratory Complex Audio Tour is $5. This permits the use of audio tour equipment for the day’s visit. The standard tour is available in English, German, Spanish, and Japanese.

Take a step back in time and enjoy all the history New Jersey has to offer.

