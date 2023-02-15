These are New Jersey’s most popular cars

It would figure that the most popular car in our state is a car that is only number one here in New Jersey.

Make no mistake it's a very good car, but many other states share some of the same vehicles New Jersey is the only state to choose ... the Honda CR-V. According to the latest number from Edmonds, the online resource for automotive inventory and information, only New Jersey chose the Honda CR-V.

Many of our surrounding neighbors chose the car I drive, which is the Toyota RAV-4. Only two other states have a car that is the most popular in that particular state alone.

Arkansans drive the GMC Sierra most and of course, Californians drive the Tesla Model Y.

The Honda CR-V has been a best-selling SUV for many years, and its popularity in New Jersey continues to grow.

Here are the other top five cars in New Jersey according to Edmund's:

Honda CR-V

MSRP $31,110 - $38,600

Toyota RAV4

MSRP $29,310

Jeep Grand Cherokee

MSRP $40,795

Tesla Model Y

MSRP $54,880

Mazda CX-5

Total MSRP $27,975

The Honda CR-V is a great choice for our state since it's very fuel efficient and we have a lot of stop and go driving.

It's also very roomy and comfortable. The CR-V offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or those who need the room or weekend trips to the big box store. The car also offers a smooth ride, which makes it great for longer trips to the shore. Once again New Jersey is unique in its exquisite taste even in cars!

