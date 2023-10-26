These 9 hospitals in NJ are better than the rest, new list says

Nine hospitals in New Jersey are included in Newsweek's first-ever list of the best hospitals on a state-by-state basis.

In total, 600 facilities across the country are included in the inaugural rankings that were released on Wednesday.

The analysis used four data sources to come up with its score for every hospital and determine which facilities make the cut.

How they determined the best hospitals in NJ

Pulling most of the weight in the scoring is a nationwide online survey. Tens of thousands of medical professionals were asked to recommend the best hospitals based on their expertise, and recommendations for their own employer/hospital were not allowed.

Newsweek also looked at publicly available patient surveys and hospital quality metrics from Medicare and Medicaid Services. In addition, Newsweek and Statista conducted their own survey to see whether Patient Reported Outcome Measures data collected by health systems were implemented by hospitals to optimize care.

Below is a list of the nine New Jersey hospitals to be considered "best-in-state" by Newsweek, along with their score (out of 100%).

Saint Peter's University Hospital (Google Maps) Saint Peter's University Hospital (Google Maps) loading...

9. Saint Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick (74.77%)

Chilton Medical Center (Google Street View) Chilton Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

8. Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains (75.34%)

Valley Hospital (Google Maps) Valley Hospital (Google Maps) loading...

7. Valley Hospital, Ridgewood (76.17%)

“We are honored to be considered among the best hospitals in the state,” said Audrey Meyers, president and CEO of Valley Health System. “Valley is committed to providing high-quality care and service to our patients and their families, and to ensuring that all patients have access to our services. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work of our doctors, nurses, and staff in delivering an exceptional patient experience.”

Doctors Brief Media On Corzine's Injuries William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

6. Cooper University Hospital, Camden (76.39%)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (Google Street View) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (Google Street View) loading...

5. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick (77.74%)

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

4. Englewood Hospital, Englewood (77.75%)

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

3. Overlook Medical Center, Summit (81.23%)

Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

2. Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack (83.21%)

Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

1. Morristown Medical Center, Morristown (86.8%)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5