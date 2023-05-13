The top hotels in Atlantic City, NJ have been vetted: Here they are

Atlantic City, New Jersey has been reinventing itself since the late 19th Century.

As recently as the 1960’s, people relocated to the shore areas when Doctor’s would recommend the salt water air as a restorative destination resort to live and visit.

Forbes Magazine has completed a voluminous project and have vetted the top hotels in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As a former senior hotel executive, I am very impressed with the work done by writer Todd Plummer on this project.

Here are the results:

BEST LUXURY HOTEL IN ATLANTIC CITY:

BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA

Borgata is located in the Marina District of Atlantic City. They have almost 2,000 guest rooms and more than 160,000 of casino gaming space.

This upscale property offers opulent guest room suites and top flight hard goods and soft goods.

BEST BEACHFRONT PROPERTY IN ATLANTIC CITY

OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Ocean Casino Resort in its current iteration, is the best that it has ever been.

We stayed there recently. Our guest room suite was magnificent.

They have more than 20 acres of beachfront property. Amenities include: Opulent infinity swimming pool and TopGolf to practice.

BEST HOTEL AMENITIES IN ATLANTIC CITY

BALLY’S ATLANTIC CITY HOTEL & CASINO

Forbes Magazine gave them the win here because of their $ 100 million dollar property renovation, which included 750 completely renovated hotel guest rooms.

Additionally, an all new hotel lobby and the only rotating bar in New Jersey, The Carousel Bar.

The Golden Nugget and Hard Rock Casino Hotel also could easily have won this distinction.

HOTEL WITH THE BEST SPA IN ATLANTIC CITY

CAESARS ATLANTIC CITY HOTEL & CASINO

Caesar's Qua Baths and Spa is the best of them all. From Roman Baths to various spa treatments.

In the past, the finest pool and spa area went to Steve Wynn’s former Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino … and, the Bally’s Atlantic City spa.

BEST HOTEL FOR FOODIES IN ATLANTIC CITY

RESORTS CASINO HOTEL ATLANTIC CITY

This is my favorite property in Atlantic City for so many reasons, including that I had the privilege to manage more than 1/2 of of the hotel division for two years.

Atlantic City is well known for its world class, fine dining.

For Resorts Casino Hotel to win the Forbes Food title for Atlantic City is high praise.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant has won the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice award for the best casino restaurant in America.

Capriccio has won this title for 3 consecutive years and 4 out of the past 5 years. That’s demonstrated consistency.

Capriccio is my favorite restaurant.

Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar is another fine dining experience.

BEST HOTEL FOR FAMILIES IN ATLANTIC CITY

SHOWBOAT ATLANTIC CITY

Showboat Atlantic City owner Bart Blatstein literally saved Stockton University when he purchased Showboat from them.

Stockton University was fast heading towards financial ruination, as the debt service to maintain this behemoth property was placing the university in great distress.

Blatstein implemented Lucky Snakes vintage game room and they stage a number of great events; including their Atlantic City Boardwalk Christmas Parade.

Blatstein is about to open Island Waterpark, which is one of the largest indoor water parks in America.

Blatstein has made major investments in Atlantic City.

Blatstein is so good for Atlantic City.

BEST NON-GAMING HOTEL IN ATLANTIC CITY

THE CLARIDGE

This non-casino hotel property long predates the Atlantic City Casino era. It’s nearing 100 years old.

Princess Grace of Monaco, the former American Actress Grace Kelly was a frequent guest.

Many of the old Atlantic City hotels were at tte receiving end of the wrecking ball … this gem has long endured.

BEST HOTEL FOR COUPLES IN ATLANTIC CITY

THE WATER CLUB TOWER AT BORGATA

Borgata made The Forbes Magazine list twice.

It’s not adult exclusive. However, there are many adult specific upgrades and amenities.

BEST HOTEL FOR NIGHTLIFE IN ATLANTIC CITY

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO ATLANTIC CITY

This is well earned.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino leads the way in Atlantic City for live entertainment. Second place is not close.

As you walk the various hallways the entertainment and music memorabilia is voluminous and fascinating to view.

Examples include original cars, items, clothing and more from Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and countless others.

BEST HOTEL IN ATLANTIC CITY’S MARINA DISTRICT

GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL & CASINO

This is my favorite Atlantic City Marina District property for purely personal and sentimental reasons.

I had the professional privilege of my business lifetime (prior to my broadcasting and digital career) to be the senior hotel executive of this priority … owned by former United States President Donald Trump.

It was then called The Trump Castle Casino Resort by The Bay.

I loved my job and this property.

The property had fallen in disrepair and owner Tillman Fertita came in and invested substantial 9 figures to renovate rooms, public areas, restaurants, pool and spa, salon and more.

They also have Atlantic City’s best steakhouse, Vic & Anthony’s.

This ends our tour of the best of the best hotels in Atlantic City, according to Forbes Magazine.

I hope that you enjoyed it.

