Our presidential election is what sets The United States apart from all the other countries. It's not what "Makes America Great Again" but what has always made America great. Our latest presidential election has come under question not only by President Trump who claims that his legal team has proof but by all those who voted for him and continue to hope that he finds a way to pull it out. That can only happen if the U.S. Supreme Court gets to hear his entire case complete with all the evidence.

These hearings should take place as soon as possible and they should be carried by all media outlets. For many, it could be their last hurrah because I don't see the Biden administration generating the ratings for them that the Trump one has. I also don't see reporters getting YouTube moments questioning Joe Biden.

Those who voted for Joe Biden should want this too. This way we know that we know that we know beyond the shadow of a doubt who really won this election. Governor Chris Christie wants to see the evidence. He's called the president's challenges a "national embarrassment." Are they? Let's find out. Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno says those GOPers who back Trump are "cowardly and shameless." Are they right to do so? Let's find out.

President Trump, in his first interview since the election said he's, "uncertain any of his cases would make it to the Supreme Court." How can a sitting president questioning the results of a presidential election not make it to the Supreme Court? On Wednesday he presented what he called, "the most important speech I've ever made," on Facebook and Twitter.

I can't think of anything that could be more important for the Supreme Court to hear and all media outlets to cover than this case. Let President Trump's legal team present all of their evidence in front of not only the court but all media outlets so that all of America can see what he's got, then and only then, can we know that we know that we know who really won this election.

