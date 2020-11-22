Christie: Trump’s election challenges a ‘national embarrassment’

Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday morning that it's time for President Donald Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election results — adding that the president’s legal team has been a “national embarrassment."

The Trump team has filed and lost at least 34 lawsuits — by ABC News' count — stemming after the incumbent president's loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The president continues to allege widespread fraud across several states, but hasn't presented proof — and his lawyers in several of the cases have told judges they're not alleging fraud themselves.

Christie's comments on ABC's "This Week" came after a Republican federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump's campaign contesting Pennsylvania's election results, in which the judge said that Trump's campaign had asked the court "to disenfranchise almost seven million voters." In that case, the campaign argued the Pennsylvania vote was unfair because some counties, at their individual discretion, gave voters more time to "cure" problems with their ballots than others.

On Sunday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy said via Twitter that he agreed with Christie in that lead Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani "is truly a national embarrassment." Murphy tweeted a CNN story on the lawsuit, adding "Mayor Giuliani’s claim that Camden residents voted in Philadelphia is not only outrageous, but racist and blatantly false."

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said in his own statement Saturday night that “President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”

"They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud," Christie said.

He also continued: "Elections have consequences and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen."

In written comments alongside his dismissal of the Pennsylvania lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann — — whom Toomey described as a longtime conservative — — said that the president's campaign offered "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

Nevertheless, Trump's campaign on Sunday appealed the judge's decision in Pennsylvania, even as the state could certify Biden's win by a margin of more than 80,000 votes as soon as Tuesday.

In a separate case, the Trump campaign argued that its poll observers should have been allowed within 6 feet of poll workers in Philadelphia, despite pandemic restrictions. It lost that case with a 5-2 vote by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, saying no such entitlement existed in Pennsylvania law and that the campaign had sufficient access to the vote counting — the same access afforded to Democratic observers.

Trump's legal team also formally requested that Georgia's nearly 5 million votes in the presidential race be counted for a third time. Biden's win in Georgia was within the margin that allows for a recount, at .2%, with more than 12,000 votes.

Previously, Christie had said during a Nov. 8 appearance on "This Week" that he hoped more Republicans would move toward asking President Trump for proof of voter fraud, or else "move on."