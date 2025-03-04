The study no one needed to confirm driving in NJ sucks 

After I tell you how happy you should be with your driving experience in New Jersey maybe I can sell you the Brooklyn Bridge and some cryptocurrency.

It sucks here. We all know it. Did we need a study to confirm what we already knew?

Photo via globalmoments Photo via globalmoments loading...

Have we not seen enough Jersey slides, tailgaters, brake checkers, left lane dopes, and every other assorted loser on our roads to know this is a challenging, difficult place to drive? I’ve been in over 40 of our 50 states, and anecdotally, I’ve only seen worse driving in Boston and Atlanta.

But the research was done anyway. It’s a study by a bunch of lawyers who want their website out there (fine, I’ll play along), Underwood Law Firm, which tells us everything we knew probably before we even got our learner’s permits.

Driving in New Jersey is not for the weak. It’s an expensive blood sport that can cause us to hate our jobs.

driving car on highway, close up of hands on steering wheel anyaberkut loading...

OK, based on what? 18 different factors. Among them are gas prices, road quality, commute time, car theft, DUIs, bad weather, cost of auto maintenance, and more.

By the numbers, we have the third longest commute time in the nation, 23 states have better road quality than we do, and the ninth-highest auto insurance in the country. Oh yeah, what’s not to love? By which, of course, I mean what’s not to hate?

Article continues below👇

The Top 10 worst states to drive

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

10 — Mississippi

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

9 — Florida

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

8 — Michigan

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

7 — Oklahoma

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

6 — New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

5 — Delaware

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

4 — Arkansas

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

3 — Louisiana

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

2 — Colorado

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

1 — South Carolina



So this report places us in the 6th worst state to drive. The only states worse to drive are South Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana, Arkansas and Delaware.

The best state for driving is New Hampshire, followed by Vermont, then Idaho in 3rd.

If there’s anything useful here, it’s only that it lets you know when you’re stressed out with the sinkholes on 80 and the Friday afternoon summer traffic on the Parkway, it’s not you. Your ulcer is not your fault.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈