The Showboat in AC to get multi-million dollar upgrade

Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, has announced that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway.

The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar ISLAND Waterpark, an indoor waterpark opening this summer that is currently under construction next to the Showboat.

The Showboat is the only true family-friendly, year-round resort in Atlantic City and these major investments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to elevate guests’ experiences,” said Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. and Showboat owner. “The room and other property enhancements will ensure the stay experience aligns with our extraordinary entertainment offerings that we have developed in recent years.

Slew Of Casino Closures Threatens To Take Toll On Atlantic City Getty Images loading...

Blatstein also launched New Jersey’s largest arcade, which includes multiple entertainment concepts under one roof, in 2021. Branded as Lucky Snake at Showboat, it includes a massive arcade, sports bar, indoor venues for live entertainment and improved convention and meeting spaces.

An indoor go-kart racetrack was added last summer.

The latest phase of renovations will encompass a full overhaul of the Showboat’s room inventory. The upgrades will include modern coastal themed furnishings designed to emulate the beachfront location.

All rooms will offer state-of-the-art key lock technology enabled by guests’ personal phones. The new designs for the lobby and other common areas will be themed around Atlantic City’s greatest asset – The Beach.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.