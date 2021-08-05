The search is on for the next American Idol in New Jersey

"American Idol" is looking for its next singing sensation. Maybe the next star will be from New Jersey.

"Idol Across America" visits the Garden State, holding open virtual auditions via Zoom on Sunday, August 8.

During its historic 20th season for the franchise overall and season five on ABC, the first round of "American Idol" hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive a real-time feedback for a chance to make Idol history.

It's the second year in a row "Idol Across America" is doing this virtual nationwide search for its next winner, with audition days scheduled in all 50 states plus Washington D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

To audition, participants must be at least 15 years old. Go to www.americanidol.com/audition to sign up. Be sure to click on New Jersey auditions and fill out the application. There's also a FAQ section that answers everything a contestant needs to know about the audition including eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.