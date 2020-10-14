Pastor Phillip Rizzo from City Baptist Church in Hoboken is leading the charge to defend people of faith and families with school kids in New Jersey. He’s started a group called Arise NJ to focus on getting parents involved in local school board elections.

As the pastor explained to me on New Jersey 101.5 Wednesday morning, America is a "bottom-up" nation, not "top-down." He’s right. The far-Left radicals have been infiltrating and corrupting every part of our communities for decades. School boards, PTO boards, teachers, all roles that influence our culture and our kids. And for the past 40-plus years, the proponents of ideas that are anti-American, anti-family, anti-law enforcement, anti-faith have become the norm.

Many people ask me to consider running for governor in 2021 or at least at some point in the future. The reality is that even if you agree with my ideas, and my very practical non-partisan solutions for fixing the New Jersey budget and economy, the governor’s power is limited by how much the people will tolerate.

The dark forces currently dominating our culture have people believing that masculinity and toughness are "toxic." That being feminine and embracing motherhood are signs of "weakness." That you must accept the fluid nature of sex and gender, but the permanency of sexual orientation. That law enforcement is the cause of crime and discrimination in our cities and that America is evil at its core being founded by a bunch of old white slave owners. I can tell you that I believe the opposite of almost everything being taught and promoted in today’s morally empty culture.

The solution is you. Teach your kids to grow up to be proud men and women. We’re all equal under the law, but that doesn’t mean traditional roles should be vilified. In fact, they should be encouraged in the same way outlier roles are encouraged. The fight starts locally. It’s not enough to elect a governor if we can’t get back control of our local political infrastructure. It’s time to fight back. It’s time to get parents back involved in the community government and school administrations.

Pastor Phil Rizzo has a plan. It starts with the event next week in Bedminster. Join me, I’ll be delivering the keynote speech, mask off, of course.

