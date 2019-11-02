The Philly Christmas Village takes the holidays to the next level
There are plenty of amazing local Christmas celebrations and activities in New Jersey, but there's a Philadelphia attraction that captures Christmas in a big way.
For the 12th year, Christmas Village in Philadelphia transforms Love Park at 15th and JFK Boulevard in Center City into a traditional open-air German Christmas Market.
Christmas Village will be open from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve.
Among the things to check out: A 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box called The Present.
To go with your draft beer or mulled wine, there's gingerbread, waffles, German bratwurst at the huge outdoor grill, schnitzel served on a roll, soft cheese egg noodles made in a huge cast-iron pan, and draft beers.
Also try Döner kebab, Belgian fries, Swiss melted cheese.
Here's what to look forward to at this year's Christmas Village in Philadelphia:
- Hot drinks and Bratwurst in the outdoor seating area called “The Alm”, which will feature a brand new light installation.
- Wine Tasting Events in partnership with Chaddsford Winery and weekly Beer Tasting Events with Brewery Techne.
- Meet the original Christkind from Nuremberg/Germany when she visits the market for the traditional Christkind Ceremony on Dec. 1.
- Vendors such as Käthe Wohlfahrt and the Raclette Hut return with newcomers such as New Liberty Distillery, Really Reel Ginger and RD Shadez.
- St. Nikolaus Day on Dec. 6, and the German American Weekend on Dec. 14 and 15th with German Dance Groups and a lantern parade.
- HoHo Happy Hour: Discounted food and drinks after work.
Dates and hours:
Preview Weekend: Nov. 23 and 24
First Day: Nov. 28
Last Day: Dec. 24
Hours: Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location:
Love Park, 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102