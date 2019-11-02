The Philly Christmas Village takes the holidays to the next level

There are plenty of amazing local Christmas celebrations and activities in New Jersey, but there's a Philadelphia attraction that captures Christmas in a big way.

For the 12th year, Christmas Village in Philadelphia transforms Love Park at 15th and JFK Boulevard in Center City into a traditional open-air German Christmas Market.

Christmas Village will be open from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve.

Among the things to check out: A 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box called The Present.

To go with your draft beer or mulled wine, there's gingerbread, waffles, German bratwurst at the huge outdoor grill, schnitzel served on a roll, soft cheese egg noodles made in a huge cast-iron pan, and draft beers.

Also try Döner kebab, Belgian fries, Swiss melted cheese.

Here's what to look forward to at this year's Christmas Village in Philadelphia:

Hot drinks and Bratwurst in the outdoor seating area called “The Alm”, which will feature a brand new light installation.



Wine Tasting Events in partnership with Chaddsford Winery and weekly Beer Tasting Events with Brewery Techne.

Courtesy Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Meet the original Christkind from Nuremberg/Germany when she visits the market for the traditional Christkind Ceremony on Dec. 1.



Vendors such as Käthe Wohlfahrt and the Raclette Hut return with newcomers such as New Liberty Distillery, Really Reel Ginger and RD Shadez.

Courtesy Christmas Village in Philadelphia

St. Nikolaus Day on Dec. 6, and the German American Weekend on Dec. 14 and 15th with German Dance Groups and a lantern parade.

HoHo Happy Hour: Discounted food and drinks after work.

Courtesy Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Dates and hours:

Preview Weekend: Nov. 23 and 24

First Day: Nov. 28

Last Day: Dec. 24

Hours: Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Courtesy Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Location:

Love Park, 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102