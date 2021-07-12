The only helicopter rides at the shore — You must try

If you've never been on a helicopter, you're missing out. And if you've never seen the Jersey Shore from the air, then you're really missing out.

It's understandable if you're a little apprehensive, not being one for amusement rides myself, but this is one of the best feelings in the world.

It feels a little like an amusement ride when the pilot takes a steep banked turn, but when flying flat, the views are incredible.

Steel Pier Helicopters offers rides starting at just a little over 50 bucks. Longer tours can be arranged over the shoreline in the Atlantic City area. It's the only helicopter ride you can find at the shore. You can find them at the end of Steel Pier and as soon as you take off, you're over the water in seconds. Put it on your bucket list for this summer, definitely.

You have to try this Atlantic City helicopter ride

Yes, I tipped the pilot nicely!

