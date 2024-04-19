The new most popular pet names for 2024 are here

While every month is a special month for your pets, April celebrates two big days for pets. April 11 is National Pet Day and April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

People throughout the country are picking up new pets. To help those new owners, Pawlicy Advisor gathered helpful information and compiled the most popular pet names for 2024.

There are names on the list that are staples, like Teddy, Max, Lucy, Daisy and Milo. Those names have appeared on top popular pet name lists for years now.

Before we get into the most popular pet names for 2024, Pawlicy Advisor put some of the most unique pet names that they came across in their research. I found a few of these pet names funny and highly creative. This should get your creative juices flowing in picking a good name.

Here are a few of the most unique pet names for 2024 in no order:

1. Andy Warhowl

2. Leonardo DaPuppy

3. Frankie Meatballs

4. Mademoiselle Coco Truffs

5. Majesty Mayhem

6. King Harald Finefur

7. Mr. Pickles

8. Reginald Von Meowington

9. Sasha Fierce

10. Kash Money Romer

Now for the most popular pet names of 2024:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Max & Lucy

4. Charlie

5. Daisy

6. Milo

7. Teddy

8. Bailey

9. Leo

10. Coco

Take time this month to adopt a rescued pet. So many could use a loving home. We have done some of the homework for you by providing popular and unique pet names. Good luck.

