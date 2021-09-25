The Most Popular Cocktail in New Jersey

In a recent survey and article it revealed the most popular cocktails in every state. As we all take our adult beverages very seriously I found their research a little subject and quite frankly flimsy.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some choices made sense. The most popular cocktail in New Mexico was the Margarita, Kentucky had the Mint Julep, of course Kentucky is home to the Kentucky Derby and that’s the official drink, but both Nebraska and Missouri’s most popular cocktail was the Mojito.

Thinkstock

I’ve been to Nebraska and Missouri; I would think a nice inexpensive beer would be the most popular cocktail.

North Dakota’s most popular cocktail is Sex on the Beach. Sex on the Beach! Is there a beach in North Dakota? Am I missing something?

Long Island ice tea

Then you have New Jersey! The most popular cocktail according to this article here in New Jersey is the Long Island Iced Tea.

Well in a way I can see the reasoning, the Long Island Iced Tea contains about thirty different types of liquor, slight exaggeration and we need all that liquor to forget about our property taxes.

Robin Marchant

I’m not so sure that in a contest anybody in New Jersey would choose a drink named for Long Island, I’m just saying. Go around to the bars here in Jersey and the Titos Vodka is flowing in all kinds of different drinks.

(courtesy Beachwood at the Dunes)

So the next time you want “to follow the trend” order a Long Island Iced Tea, if not, go with what you know. Please drink responsibly and please don’t drink and drive, thanks.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.