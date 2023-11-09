The late Lenny Bruce is alive and well in a new play coming to New Jersey

In the 1960s, controversial comedian and political pundit Lenny Bruce attacked subjects like sex, race, religion, homosexuality, and other “hands off” taboo topics with an underlying sense of humor that compelled his audience to enjoy him but the police and authorities not so much.

Lenny Bruce AP loading...

A new play titled "I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce" stars the critically acclaimed Ronnie Marmo as the late comedian Lenny Bruce. The play takes a hard look at the life and eventual death of the famed humorist. The performance weaves you on a journey of the pain and free-style comedy of Lenny Bruce, his social takes on taboo subjects are mesmerizing.

The play is getting some rave reviews for star Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Montegna, who has produced and directed other plays and starred in TV and movies.

Acclaimed by Lenny Bruce’s daughter, Kitty Bruce who said, “That is the best portrayal of my father that I have ever seen…”

Comedians Billy Crystal, Richard Lewis, Teller from Penn & Teller, and actress Patti LuPone along with the Chicago Tribune and L A Times have all heaped praise on the play.

NBPAC Lenny Bruce show press release image web loading...

"I’m not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce" will be presented at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, in New Brunswick, NJ, and will run January 11, 12, and 13th, 2024. A portion of the proceeds from the play will go to a 501(c)3 charity The Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation which provides funds for those who don’t have insurance or those who can’t get treatment for alcohol or drug addiction.

For tickets and more show information, you can reach out to lennybruceonstage.com

