The last week of October features a big warmup for New Jersey

Diving into the last workweek of October, there are a few weather headlines in play.

First, the week starts cool. Especially Monday morning, with a widespread frost-freeze across inland New Jersey.

But then, a warm front will lift through New Jersey on Tuesday night. And temperatures will warm up. Big time. Widespread 70s are on the way just in time for Halloween.

That 2-day bubble of warmer air will be popped on Friday, with the arrival of a cold front. That will spark a period of much-needed rain for New Jersey. And also cause temperatures to nosedive into the first weekend of November.

Even though this is still a mainly dry forecast, there is obviously a lot going on. Let's dive into the details.

Monday

Monday morning is starting off cold. I have not done the math, but overall I think it is our coldest morning of the season so far. NW NJ and the Pinelands have dropped deep into the 20s — a hard freeze. Most of inland New Jersey has frosted (at least), in the 30s. Cities and coastal areas are a little more insulated, starting the day in the 40s.

By mid-morning Monday, temperatures should start to jump upward thanks to sunshine and dry air. High temperatures Monday afternoon are forecast to reach about 60 degrees. That is seasonable — very close to the long-term average highs for late October. Can't complain about that.

I am calling the day "mostly sunny" overall, leaning heavier on sunshine early on and some extra clouds through the afternoon. Winds will be calm. And our weather will stay completely dry for yet another day.

Monday night will be quiet and chilly. Definitely jacket weather, but not quite as cold and frosty as the night before. Overnight lows will mainly end up in the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures jumping into the mid 60s. A more prominent breeze will develop too, up to 15+ mph.

In addition, a brief shower or sprinkle may brush past northern New Jersey only late-day Tuesday. (That is the late afternoon to evening hours.) It will not amount to much — just some passing raindrops.

Wednesday

Wednesday is our big warmup day. Temperatures will rise to September-ish levels again, with highs reaching about 70 to 75 degrees.

Along with the rise in temperatures and humidity levels, Wednesday's forecast contains a mix of sun and clouds. I'm a little unsure which will ultimately win out — but either way, it should be an incredibly pleasant, mild day.

Thursday

Thursday is Halloween. And it is one of the most important weather forecasts of the year, as countless NJ children prepare for trick-or-treating fun and excitement.

And what a forecast we have for Halloween this year. I'm not sure if this warmth is a "trick" or a "treat," but it will feel more like typical Labor Day weather.

High temperatures on Thursday will soar to around 75 to 80 degrees. We should see a pleasant mix of sun and clouds with a nice breeze. And, of course, our weather will be completely dry.

So plan your costume accordingly and be prepared to sweat a bit.

Friday & Beyond

After wrapping up New Jersey's driest calendar month in recorded history and the warmest Halloween since 1950, it is almost poetic that wholesale changes arrive to start November on Friday.

First of all, a cold front will sweep across the state with a legitimate chance of rain. Yes, actual wet weather is in New Jersey's forecast Friday.

For any spot in the state, you will likely experience a few hours of light rain showers during the day Friday. Along with thick clouds, a stiff breeze, and eventually tumbling temperatures.

Will it be a drought buster? No way. Will it end the consecutive streak of rain-free days? Probably. I would love to see a quarter-inch of rainfall in the bucket on Friday — it is better than nothing, of course.

High temperatures on Friday will probably reach the mid 60s. And then temperatures take a tumble into the weekend. Mornings will be back in frost territory. And Saturday afternoon's high will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine should push thermometers closer to 60 degrees for Sunday.

There are no substantial storm systems or rain chances in the forecast through the first full week of November. But that is still way off in the distance — we will have to wait and see what develops.

Until then, the drought and fire danger concerns continue.

