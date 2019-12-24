As the decade comes to a close, Jim Gearhart wonders: What in the last 10 years has New Jersey government done to make your life better?

"I could be wrong, but I cannot thing of anything that has been done in the last 10 years that really changed anything significantly," Jim says in this week's episode of his weekly Facebook Live show and podcast.

Taxes are still high. New Jersey is still under a mountain of debt. And the pension system is as big of a mess as ever.

"It was 10 years of what they call kicking the can down the road," Jim said.

The last time he can remember New Jersey government making a difference in people's lives was during the administration of Gov. Jim McGreevey, who resigned in 2004 after publicly announcing he was gay, and who'd come under heavy criticism for appointing as homeland security adviser the under-qualified man with whom he'd been in a relationship. McGreevey left office under threats that man would file a sexual harassment suit against him.

During that time, Jim Gearhart says, the administration cleaned up then then-DMV into a more bearable Motor Vehicle Commission, got automobile insurance through and appointed a great head of the New Jersey State Police.

What since then compares?

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast.

— New Jersey 101.5 staff. Includes prior reporting by Dan Alexander

