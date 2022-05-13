Former Gov. McGreevey’s dad Jack dies at 93

I never knew former Gov. Jim McGreevey well. I did interview him a few times in the '90s during the D&D car insurance crusade and his first run for governor.

Love him or hate him, I think most would agree he seems to have a heart that is often lost to politics. After his fall from grace he became a staunch advocate for the downtrodden, performing ministry to prisoners and helping those addicted to drugs.

So I’m sure like anyone with a heart his is hurting today. NJ.com is reporting he has lost his father.

The former governor’s father, Jack McGreevey, was a proud Marine who fought in both World War II and the Korean War. His brother, James E. McGreevey, also served in the Marines and died at Iwo Jima. Jack named his son after his brother.

Jack McGreevey enlisted at 17 and once said, “Being a Marine was the best thing I ever did. I had the honor to serve.”

He was known to invoke New Jersey in joking about boot camp. He said it was “a piece of cake for me because I was a street kid from Jersey City.”

He also taught. He was a drill instructor, which he said was beneficial in raising the former governor.

“He turned out to be a pretty good guy in the long run,” Jack said of his son Jim.

From that old school, very guarded generation when men didn’t speak of things like feelings, that shows Jack had quiet the heart, too.

Jack McGreevey was 93.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Every Governor New Jersey has ever had

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.