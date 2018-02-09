The LAST thing you’d ever find in a home improvement store is…

The last thing you expect to find in a home improvement store is a big movie star.

But that’s exactly what happened to me tonight at the Lowe’s in Eatontown. Well, kind of.

Or at least I thought it did when a man came up to me and asked me if I needed help and I turned around to find none other than Robert De Niro’s doppelgänger.

(Judi Franco/Townsquare Media) (Judi Franco/Townsquare Media) loading...

And for one second I was really fooled. Had he been in, say, a suit instead of his red apron, it would’ve been longer than a second. Obviously these things don’t translate well in photographs, but when I asked “Robert” a.k.a. John Celentano if he’s ever heard it before, he answered all the time.

He’s been stopped in the street, ask for autographs, and given first class treatment on airplanes most of his adult life. Can you see it? even if the pictures don’t do the likeness justice, trust me: In real life you’d have been fooled.

(Judi Franco/Townsquare Media) (Judi Franco/Townsquare Media) loading...

So next time you need some silicone caulk, if you can’t find a movie star, maybe you’ll just have to settle for good old John Celentano at Lowe’s. He probably ain’t the best actor. But he DEFINITELY knows his caulk!

